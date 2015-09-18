Isobel Cooper (born 24 January 1975), known professionally as Izzy, is an English operatic pop soprano singer.

Born in Much Wenlock, Shropshire, she trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

Her debut audio CD Libera Me was released in 1999. Other CD releases include Ascolta (2000), and New Dawn (2002).

A CD compilation titled Izzy (2003), that included a duet of "The Prayer," with American tenor Daniel Rodriguez, was released in the U.S., the CD also included a multimedia track of "My Love Is Like a Red Red Rose".

Two of her CDs reached the No. 1 position in the UK's Classic FM classical music chart. In 2000 she was nominated for a Classical BRIT Awards as "Female Artist of the Year".

In 2004 she was a featured artist on Now We Are Free, a dance remix on CD and Vinyl of the Gladiator film theme song by Lisa Gerrard. The disc was a UK No 1 dance chart hit and also reached No 19 on the main UK Singles Chart.

Her second dance track, "Eternity", by Matt Darey, was released as a 12" Vinyl in November 2005.