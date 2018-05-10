Jenifer BreningGerman singer. Born 15 December 1996
Jenifer Brening
1996-12-15
Jenifer Brening Biography (Wikipedia)
Jenifer Brening (born 15 December 1996 in Berlin, Germany) is a German singer who represented San Marino in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Who We Are", alongside Jessika. She previously participated in the talent show The Winner Is ... and in the eleventh season of the talent show Deutschland sucht den Superstar.
Jenifer Brening Tracks
Who We Are (feat. Jenifer Brening)
Jessika
Who We Are (feat. Jenifer Brening)
Who We Are (feat. Jenifer Brening)
