Mabel Biography (Wikipedia)
Mabel McVey (born February 20, 1996) is a Spanish-English-Swedish singer and songwriter. Born in Málaga and raised in Stockholm, she is the daughter of Swedish-Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack record producer Cameron McVey. She now mostly lives in Camden Town.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mabel Performances & Interviews
- "I don't want to talk about my feelings any more!" - Mabel reveals all about Ring Ringhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g3sww.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g3sww.jpg2018-07-30T09:37:00.000ZMabel chats to Scott about her songwriting and the exciting times for young British female artists.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06g2qkm
"I don't want to talk about my feelings any more!" - Mabel reveals all about Ring Ring
- From Time’s Up to "Step Up?!” - An International Women’s Day Investigationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gyv8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gyv8.jpg2018-03-08T11:05:00.000ZMusicians and industry experts share their reactions to data and initiatives that are supporting greater gender equality.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060gwvn
From Time’s Up to "Step Up?!” - An International Women’s Day Investigation
- The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Nighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpg2017-12-12T18:54:00.000ZSome of the Best Bits taken backstage at #SLFN featuring Sigrid, Liam Payne, Charlie Puth, Stereophonics, Mabel, Rita Ora and Royal Blood...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qwd3b
The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Night
- Mabel's Swedish lessonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mbp3s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mbp3s.jpg2017-11-07T17:53:00.000ZDotty learns how to say 'Greg James get away from me' in Swedish - very useful...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05mbdl6
Mabel's Swedish lesson
- "It's about putting yourself in the driving seat and being in control of your life" - Mabel on her debut EPhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0394r53.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0394r53.jpg2017-03-22T16:00:00.000ZMabel talks Charlie through working with Kojo Funds on her new single Finders Keepers and what its like being an artist in a musical family.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xsrww
"It's about putting yourself in the driving seat and being in control of your life" - Mabel on her debut EP
- "I cried, I'm not gonna lie I cried a lot" Mabel chats to Clara Amfo about having Adele for a fanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fgtrm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fgtrm.jpg2016-01-21T17:15:00.000ZSinger Mabel chats to Clara Amfo about her new music and how leaving Sweden affected it.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03g4x1m
"I cried, I'm not gonna lie I cried a lot" Mabel chats to Clara Amfo about having Adele for a fan
Mabel Tracks
My Lover (Remix) (feat. Mabel)
Not3s
My Lover (Remix) (feat. Mabel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05stx7h.jpglink
My Lover (Remix) (feat. Mabel)
Cigarette (feat. Mabel & Stefflon Don)
RAYE
Cigarette (feat. Mabel & Stefflon Don)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zwn2l.jpglink
Cigarette (feat. Mabel & Stefflon Don)
Fine Line (feat. Not3s)
Mabel
Fine Line (feat. Not3s)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vbmm6.jpglink
Fine Line (feat. Not3s)
Finders Keepers (feat. Kojo Funds)
Mabel
Finders Keepers (feat. Kojo Funds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04x4jzf.jpglink
Finders Keepers (feat. Kojo Funds)
Ring Ring (feat. Mabel & Rich the Kid)
Jax Jones
Ring Ring (feat. Mabel & Rich the Kid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c67vb.jpglink
Ring Ring (feat. Mabel & Rich the Kid)
Finders Keepers (Melé Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds)
Mabel
Finders Keepers (Melé Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nzfkp.jpglink
Finders Keepers (Melé Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds)
One Shot
Mabel
One Shot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kh04d.jpglink
One Shot
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6rz3d/acts/aq9xc8
The SSE Arena, Wembley
2018-10-21T10:22:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06ph7hp.jpg
21
Oct
2018
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2018
The SSE Arena, Wembley
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a93d9r
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-26T10:22:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068bcjr.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Latest Mabel News
