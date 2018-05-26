Calum LintottBorn 9 August 1993
Calum Lintott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993-08-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a55db05-13ae-42ed-97f5-c2dcd395aafa
Calum Lintott Performances & Interviews
- Calum Lintott - Baby I'm Insanehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dj6l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dj6l.jpg2016-09-29T09:59:18.000ZSinger Calum Lintott performs his track Baby I'm Insane in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049dj4f
Calum Lintott - Baby I'm Insane
- Calum Lintott - Pin Uphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dj17.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dj17.jpg2016-09-29T09:56:18.000ZSinger Calum Lintott performs his track Pin Up in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049dhwg
Calum Lintott - Pin Up
- Calum Lintott chats to Curtis in the Solent Live Loungehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dhsc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dhsc.jpg2016-09-29T09:54:29.000ZSinger Calum Lintott talks to BBC Introducing's Curtis Lancaster in the Solent Live Loungehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049dh8w
Calum Lintott chats to Curtis in the Solent Live Lounge
Calum Lintott Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Mind
Calum Lintott
I Don't Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Mind
Last played on
English Daisy
Calum Lintott
English Daisy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
English Daisy
Last played on
Pin Up
Calum Lintott
Pin Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pin Up
Baby I'm Insane
Calum Lintott
Baby I'm Insane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I'm Insane
The Way It Is
Calum Lintott
The Way It Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way It Is
Back to artist