Trio Mocotó is a Brazilian band, originally formed in 1968 in the Jogral nightclub in São Paulo, and reformed in 2000. The group was influential in forming the musical style that became known as samba rock or samba soul. In 1969, they were backing Jorge Ben, being featured on seminal albums Fôrça Bruta, Negro É Lindo and A Tábua de Esmeralda.

In 1971, they had a hit with the single "Coqueiro Verde" (written by Erasmo Carlos). Their return to the studios with Samba Rock in 2001 was followed by tours and live appearance in main music festivals in Europe and Japan, with renewed energy and public. The group received in 2001 the APCA (São Paulo Art Critics Association) award for Best Group, and in 2006 Nereu's album as solo artist "Samba Power" received again the APCA, this time with Best Album of the Year.

In 2011, they collaborated with Mayra Andrade on the song "Berimbau" for the Red Hot Organization's most recent charitable album Red Hot + Rio 2. The album is a follow-up to the 1996 Red Hot + Rio. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to raise awareness and money to fight AIDS/HIV and related health and social issues.