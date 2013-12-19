Coming SoonFrench band. Formed 2006
Coming Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a523aab-46d8-4de9-a447-c8ddefe4969c
Coming Soon Biography (Wikipedia)
Coming Soon are a French indie band founded in 2005. Their latest album is Tiger Meets Lion 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Coming Soon Tracks
Sort by
Diamonds
Coming Soon
Diamonds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamonds
Last played on
manners and education
Coming Soon
manners and education
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
manners and education
Last played on
Coming Soon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist