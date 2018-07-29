Coco MontoyaBorn 2 October 1951
Coco Montoya
Coco Montoya Biography (Wikipedia)
Coco Montoya (born Henry Montoya, October 2, 1951, Santa Monica, California) is an American blues guitarist and singer and former member of John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers.
Coco Montoya Tracks
Back In A Cadillac
Coco Montoya
Back In A Cadillac
Back In A Cadillac
Devil Don't Sleep
Coco Montoya
Devil Don't Sleep
Devil Don't Sleep
The Moon Is Full
Coco Montoya
The Moon Is Full
The Moon Is Full
I Want To Shout About It
Coco Montoya
I Want To Shout About It
Hey Senorita
Coco Montoya
Hey Senorita
Hey Senorita
Fannie Mae
Coco Montoya
Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae
Last Dirty Deal
Coco Montoya
Last Dirty Deal
Last Dirty Deal
