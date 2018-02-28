Norman LuboffBorn 14 May 1917. Died 22 September 1987
Norman Luboff
1917-05-14
Norman Luboff Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Luboff (May 14, 1917 – September 22, 1987) was an American music arranger, music publisher, and choir director.
Deep River
Traditional Spiritual, Norman Luboff, London Adventist Chorale, Verna-Jean Gervais & Ken Burton
