Jeffrey Michael Tambor (born July 8, 1944) is an American actor and voice actor. He is known for his television roles such as Hank Kingsley on The Larry Sanders Show (1992–1998), George Bluth Sr. and Oscar Bluth on Arrested Development (2003–2006, 2013, 2018) and Maura Pfefferman on Transparent (2014–2017).

His film roles include Jay Porter in ...And Justice for All (1979), Jinx Latham in Mr. Mom (1983), Sully in There's Something About Mary (1998), the Mayor of Whoville in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), King Neptune in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), Tom Manning in Hellboy (2004) and its sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008), Sid Garner in The Hangover trilogy (2009–2013), Francis Silverberg in The Accountant (2016), and Georgy Malenkov in The Death of Stalin (2017).