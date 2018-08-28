Martin GreenAccordionist
Martin Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04s8q4d.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a4e642d-b1ee-48c3-b284-decdf3d309c3
Martin Green Tracks
Sort by
Chamber of Time
AEONS: A SOUND WALK ALONG THE RIVER TYNE FOR THE GREAT EXHIBITION OF THE NORTH
Chamber of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chamber of Time
Performer
Last played on
Roll Away (feat. Adam Holmes)
Martin Green
Roll Away (feat. Adam Holmes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q4d.jpglink
Roll Away (feat. Adam Holmes)
Last played on
The Living Wind
Martin Green
The Living Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q4d.jpglink
The Living Wind
Composer
Last played on
Some Living
Martin Green
Some Living
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q4d.jpglink
Some Living
Last played on
Mess of Crows
Martin Green
Mess of Crows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q4d.jpglink
Mess of Crows
Last played on
Lyke Wake Dirge
Martin Green
Lyke Wake Dirge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q4d.jpglink
Lyke Wake Dirge
Last played on
Three Ravens
Martin Green
Three Ravens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q4d.jpglink
Three Ravens
Last played on
Lyke Wake Dirge
Martin Green
Lyke Wake Dirge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lyke Wake Dirge
Last played on
Playlists featuring Martin Green
Martin Green Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
9Bach (2005)
-
Blue Rose Code in Session
-
Listen to 9Bach in session for World on 3
-
Ross Ainslie, Ross Wilson, Angus Lyon, Smita Bellur, Asin Khan Langa and Sawai Khan - Pokesdown Waltz
-
Blue Rose Code - Bluebell
-
Blue Rose Code - To The Shore
-
Blue Rose Code - Ebb & Flow
-
Blue Rose Code
-
Blue Rose Code - Scotland
-
Listen to Maz O'Connor and Sam Carter in session for World on 3
Back to artist