Benji Hughes is an American musical artist from Charlotte, North Carolina. On July 22, 2008, Benji Hughes released his debut album, entitled A Love Extreme on New West Records. A Love Extreme is a double-disc album containing 25 songs. It was recorded with acclaimed producer and Los Angeles session musician Keefus Ciancia. Hughes' live band during this period contained a rotating cast of notable members, including Barbara Gruska (of Jenny Lewis and The Belle Brigade) on drums; two of Hughes' former Muscadine bandmates: solo-artist and producer Jonathan Wilson on guitar and backing vocals, and Stacy Leazer on bass; solo artist and producer Jon Lindsay on keyboards and backing vocals; Ciancia on keyboards; and veteran Charlotte musicians Peter Gray (guitar) and David Kim (drums), among others. The album received favorable reviews from some prominent critics, including Jon Pareles of The New York Times and Chuck Klosterman of Esquire, but it sold few copies.

Hughes has had several songs featured in television shows, including Beverly Hills, 90210, Chuck, How I Met Your Mother and Eastbound & Down (the song, "Kenny", was released as a single on April 12, 2012). Hughes was also a contributing songwriter for the 2007 film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.