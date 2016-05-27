Crystal CainesBorn 17 July 1991
1991-07-17
Crystal Caines Biography
Crystal Caines is a Guyanese–American rapper, hip hop record producer, artist, songwriter and engineer based in Harlem, New York. She has been featured on tracks by A$AP Ferg, Baauer, MIA, and Nick Hook.
Crystal Caines Tracks
Hungry Ham (feat. Skrillex & Crystal Caines)
A$AP Ferg
Hungry Ham (feat. Skrillex & Crystal Caines)
Hungry Ham (feat. Skrillex & Crystal Caines)
Hungry Ham
