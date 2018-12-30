Jerry ValeBorn 8 July 1932. Died 18 May 2014
Jerry Vale Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Vale (born Genaro Louis Vitaliano; July 8, 1930 – May 18, 2014) was an American singer and actor. During the 1950s and 1960s, he reached the top of the pop charts with his interpretations of romantic ballads, including a cover of Eddy Arnold hit "You Don't Know Me" (1956) and "Have You Looked into Your Heart" (1964). Vale, who was of Italian descent, sang numerous songs in Italian, many of which were used in soundtracks by films of Martin Scorsese
Vale showed his love of Italian music with his albums, I Have But One Heart (1962) and Arrivederci, Roma (1963), full of Italian standards such as "Amore, Scusami", "Ciao, Ciao, Bambina", "Arrivederci, Roma", and "O Sole Mio". His renditions of "Volare", "Innamorata (Sweetheart)", and "Al di là" became classic Italian-American songs.
Jerry Vale Tracks
Love is a Many Splendoured Thing
White Christmas
Arrivederci, Roma
Auf Wiedersehen, My Dear
Till There Was You
Love Me With All Your Heart
Thirteen Girls Too Much
You're My Everything
Tired Of Dreaming
You Belong To My Heart (Solamente Una Vez)
One More Blessing
You Don't Know Me
My Heart Tells Me
Roman Guitar
Secret Love
Where Love Has Gone
Go Chase A Moonbeam
Vaya Con Dios
Ti Adoro
Unchained Melody
To Belong
Have You Looked Into Your Heart
Why Don't You Believe Me?
Have You Ever Been Lonely
What Kind Of Fool Am I
Without Saying A Word
Yours (Quiereme Mucho)
Maria Elena
Prima Donna
Old Cape Cod
You Belong To My Heart
Just Say I Love Her (Dicitencello Vuie)
Wonderful One
For Me
You Got Me Doin What I Said I'd Never Do
La Vie En Rose
To Love Again
You Try Somebody Else
