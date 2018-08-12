Lovie AustinBorn 19 September 1887. Died 10 July 1972
Lovie Austin
1887-09-19
Lovie Austin Biography (Wikipedia)
Cora "Lovie" Austin (September 19, 1887 – July 8, 1972) was an American Chicago bandleader, session musician, composer, singer, and arranger during the 1920s classic blues era. She and Lil Hardin Armstrong are often ranked as two of the best female jazz blues piano players of the period.
