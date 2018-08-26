Red MitchellBorn 20 September 1927. Died 8 November 1992
1927-09-20
Keith Moore "Red" Mitchell (September 20, 1927 – November 8, 1992), was an American jazz double-bassist, composer, lyricist, and poet.
West Side Story: Maria
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story: Maria
West Side Story: Maria
Little Face
André Previn
Little Face
Little Face
A foggy day (A Damsel in Distress)
George Gershwin
A foggy day (A Damsel in Distress)
A foggy day (A Damsel in Distress)
Mulliganesque
Jazz Studio 2
Mulliganesque
Mulliganesque
Bernie's Tune
Bob Brookmeyer
Bernie's Tune
Bernie's Tune
Nightmare Sequence
Johnny Mandel
Nightmare Sequence
Nightmare Sequence
Maria (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
Maria (West Side Story)
Maria (West Side Story)
I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town
Bob Gordon and Jack Montrose
I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town
I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town
Walkin' Shoes
Gerry Mulligan
Walkin' Shoes
Walkin' Shoes
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Barney Kessel
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Billie Holiday
They Can't Take That Away From Me
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Body And Soul
Jimmy Rowles
Body And Soul
Body And Soul
I got rhythm
Hampton Hawes, Hampton Hawes, Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
Groovin' High
Bruz Freeman
Groovin' High
Groovin' High
Electronic Sonata For Souls Loved By Nature
George Russell
Electronic Sonata For Souls Loved By Nature
Electronic Sonata For Souls Loved By Nature
When You're Smiling
Carl Fontana
When You're Smiling
When You're Smiling
Laura
Frank Isola
Laura
Laura
Takin' Care (feat. Jim Hall, Red Mitchell & Bruz Freeman)
Hampton Hawes
Takin' Care (feat. Jim Hall, Red Mitchell & Bruz Freeman)
Takin' Care (feat. Jim Hall, Red Mitchell & Bruz Freeman)
I got rhythm (feat. Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson)
Hampton Hawes
I got rhythm (feat. Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson)
I got rhythm (feat. Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson)
Surf Ride
Billy Higgins, Tommy Flanagan, Art Pepper & Red Mitchell
Surf Ride
Surf Ride
Bass Suite: Sweet Bass (Embraceable You / You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To)
Red Mitchell
Bass Suite: Sweet Bass (Embraceable You / You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To)
What I Am
Red Mitchell
What I Am
What I Am
