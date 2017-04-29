岩城宏之Born 6 September 1932. Died 13 June 2006
岩城宏之
1932-09-06
岩城宏之 Biography (Wikipedia)
Hiroyuki Iwaki AO (岩城 宏之 Iwaki Hiroyuki) (6 September 1932 – 13 June 2006) was a Japanese conductor and percussionist.
岩城宏之 Tracks
Ran (1985): Hell's Picture Scroll
Ran - music for the film: Opening; Closing
RAN (1985) - Main Title
Violin Concerto No.2 (Op.263)
Dene Olding, Darius Milhaud, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Hiroyuki Iwaki
Fireworks, Op 4 (feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Charles Dutoit)
Concerto for Orchestra (feat. 岩城宏之 & NHK Symphony Orchestra)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-03T10:53:56
3
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
