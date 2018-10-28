Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06bk8yy.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a40f8aa-9e16-49cf-b90f-d94b9252eb8f
I Want The Waiter (With The Water)
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Alexanders Ragtime Band
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Darktown Strutters Ball
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
She's Tall, She's Tan, She's Terrific
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Run, Rabbit, Run
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
They Cant Black Out The Moon
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
She Had To Go And Lose It At The Astor
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Goody Goodbye
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Let's face the music and Dance
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Hey Toots!
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
The World Will Sing Again
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Me Myself And I
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Hey Little Hen
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
There Are Such Things
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Lullaby of Broadway
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Bugle Call Rag
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Barrelhouse Boogie
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Pennsylvania 6 5000
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Snowball
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Keep Young and Beautiful
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Eeeny Meeny Miney Mo
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
I feel a feather in the breeze
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Temptation Rag
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Canadian Capers
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
Remember Me
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
