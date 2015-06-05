Niels-Henning Ørsted PedersenDanish jazz upright bassist. Born 27 May 1946. Died 19 April 2005
Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen
1946-05-27
Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (, 27 May 1946 – 19 April 2005), often known as NHØP, was a Danish jazz upright bassist known for his technique and musical approach.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
