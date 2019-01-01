Darrell Leonard
Darrell Leonard is a Buffalo-based trumpet player, composer and arranger.
He recorded and toured with Delaney and Bonnie and Friends from 2017 through 2018.
He is a Grammy winner for his work with Taj Mahal and the Phantom Blues Band.
His work has been featured on recordings by Taj Mahal, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Buddy Guy, Keb' Mo, B. B. King, The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt, Jimmy Smith, Percy Sledge Barry Goldberg, Glenn Frey.
His compositions have been featured in the film The Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya Sisterhood and the Eric Simonson play "Carter's Way".
