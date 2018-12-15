Marshall CrenshawBorn 11 November 1953
Marshall Crenshaw
1953-11-11
Marshall Crenshaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Marshall Howard Crenshaw (born November 11, 1953) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter best known for his song "Someday, Someway", a US Top 40 hit in 1982.
His music has roots in classic soul music and Buddy Holly—the latter to whom Crenshaw was often compared in the early days of his career, and whom he portrayed in the 1987 film La Bamba.
Crenshaw is also a noted guitarist.
A quote from Trouser Press summed up Marshall Crenshaw's early career: "Although he was seen as a latter-day Buddy Holly at the outset, he soon proved too talented and original to be anyone but himself."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marshall Crenshaw Tracks
Someday, Someway
Marshall Crenshaw
Someday, Someway
Last played on
Out Of Nowhere
Marshall Crenshaw
Out Of Nowhere
Last played on
CRYING, WAITING, HOPING
Marshall Crenshaw
CRYING, WAITING, HOPING
Last played on
Cynical Girl
Marshall Crenshaw
Cynical Girl
Last played on
Starless Summer Sky
Marshall Crenshaw
Starless Summer Sky
Last played on
A WONDROUS PLACE
Marshall Crenshaw
A WONDROUS PLACE
Last played on
Whenever You're On My Mind
Marshall Crenshaw
Whenever You're On My Mind
Last played on
I'm Sorry (But So Is Brenda Lee)
Marshall Crenshaw
The Distance
Marshall Crenshaw
The Distance
Last played on
Television
Marshall Crenshaw
Television
Last played on
Our Town
Marshall Crenshaw
Our Town
Last played on
My Back Pages
Marshall Crenshaw
My Back Pages
Last played on
