Marshall Howard Crenshaw (born November 11, 1953) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter best known for his song "Someday, Someway", a US Top 40 hit in 1982.

His music has roots in classic soul music and Buddy Holly—the latter to whom Crenshaw was often compared in the early days of his career, and whom he portrayed in the 1987 film La Bamba.

Crenshaw is also a noted guitarist.

A quote from Trouser Press summed up Marshall Crenshaw's early career: "Although he was seen as a latter-day Buddy Holly at the outset, he soon proved too talented and original to be anyone but himself."