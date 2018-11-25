Raghu Dixit
Raghu Dixit Biography (Wikipedia)
Raghupathi Dwarakanath Dixit (born 11 November 1974) is an Indian singer-composer, producer, and film score composer who is the frontman for the Raghu Dixit Project, a multilingual folk music band.
Dixit's music is an amalgamation of Indian ethnic music and styles from different parts of the world. His songs include "Mysore se aayi," "Mumbai," "Antaragni," "Hey Bhagwan," "Har Saans Mein," "Gudugudiya," and "Khidki." Dixit has produced music for contemporary dance and theatre productions including the Indian contemporary dance group Nritarutya, of which, his wife, Mayuri Upadhya, is the artistic director..
Raghu Dixit Tracks
Like I Do No Man Will Ever Love You
Raghu Dixit
Like I Do No Man Will Ever Love You
No Man Will Ever Love You Like I Do
Raghu Dixit
No Man Will Ever Love You Like I Do
VTU We Love You
Raghu Dixit
VTU We Love You
Lokada Kalaji
Raghu Dixit
Lokada Kalaji
Break The Rules
Raghu Dixit
Break The Rules
Shugal Laga Le
Raghu Dixit
Shugal Laga Le
Lokada Kalaji (Asian Network Music Night, Glasgow)
Raghu Dixit
Lokada Kalaji (Asian Network Music Night, Glasgow)
Jag Changa
Raghu Dixit
Jag Changa
Mysore Se Aayi
Raghu Dixit
Mysore Se Aayi
Preetiya Hesare Neenu
Raghu Dixit
Preetiya Hesare Neenu
No Man Will Ever Love You, Like I Do - AN Music Night Glasgow - 29-07-14
Raghu Dixit
No Man Will Ever Love You, Like I Do - AN Music Night Glasgow - 29-07-14
Parasiva - AN Music Night Glasgow - 29-07-14
Raghu Dixit
Parasiva - AN Music Night Glasgow - 29-07-14
Amma (Asian Network Music Night, Glasgow)
Raghu Dixit
Amma (Asian Network Music Night, Glasgow)
Amma
Raghu Dixit
Amma
Chal Chalo Chalo
Raghu Dixit
Chal Chalo Chalo
Ninninda Dooraagi
Raghu Dixit
Ninninda Dooraagi
Ab Mein Kya Karoon
Raghu Dixit
Ab Mein Kya Karoon
Ee Tanuvu Ninnade
Raghu Dixit
Ee Tanuvu Ninnade
Past BBC Events
BBC at the Quay 2014: Asian Network Music Night
2014-07-29T10:05:10
29
Jul
2014
BBC at the Quay 2014: Asian Network Music Night
19:30
Celtic Connections: Burns and the Commonwealth Concert
2014-01-25T10:05:10
25
Jan
2014
Celtic Connections: Burns and the Commonwealth Concert
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T10:05:10
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
