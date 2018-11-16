Gabriel BacquierBorn 17 May 1924
Gabriel Bacquier
1924-05-17
Gabriel Bacquier Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriel Bacquier (born 17 May 1924) is a French operatic baritone. One of the leading baritones of the 20th century and particularly associated with the French and Italian repertories, he is considered a fine singing-actor equally at home in dramatic or comic roles.
Gabriel Bacquier Tracks
William Tell: Act 3, Scene 3
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell: Act 3, Scene 3
William Tell: Act 3, Scene 3
Last played on
L' Heure espagnole
Maurice Ravel
L' Heure espagnole
L' Heure espagnole
Last played on
L' Heure espagnole
Maurice Ravel
L' Heure espagnole
L' Heure espagnole
Last played on
Pelleas Et Melisande - Act 3
Claude Debussy
Pelleas Et Melisande - Act 3
Pelleas Et Melisande - Act 3
Last played on
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Conductor
Last played on
Chansons de cafe-concert
Erik Satie
Chansons de cafe-concert
Chansons de cafe-concert
Last played on
Chansons de cafe-concert - Allons-y, Chochotte
Erik Satie
Chansons de cafe-concert - Allons-y, Chochotte
Chansons de cafe-concert - Allons-y, Chochotte
Last played on
3 Poemes d'amour
Erik Satie
3 Poemes d'amour
3 Poemes d'amour
Last played on
L' Etoile - opera bouffe - Duetto de la chartreuse verte
Emmanuel Chabrier
L' Etoile - opera bouffe - Duetto de la chartreuse verte
L' Etoile - opera bouffe - Duetto de la chartreuse verte
Orchestra
Last played on
William Tell (conclusion)
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell (conclusion)
William Tell (conclusion)
Last played on
Couplet des rois (La belle Hélène)
Roger Trentin, Gerard Desroches, Toulouse Capitole Choir, Toulouse Capitol National Orchestra, Jacques Offenbach, Colette Alliot-Lugaz, Jean-Philippe Lafont, Jacques Loreau, Charles Burles, Gabriel Bacquier & Michel Plasson
Couplet des rois (La belle Hélène)
Couplet des rois (La belle Hélène)
Performer
Last played on
L' Etoile - opera bouffe in 3 acts
Emmanuel Chabrier
L' Etoile - opera bouffe in 3 acts
L' Etoile - opera bouffe in 3 acts
Performer
Last played on
