Ivan Semyonovich Kozlovsky (Russian: Ива́н Семё́нович Козло́вский, Ukrainian: Іван Семенович Козловський; also referred to as Kozlovskiy or Kozlovskij; March 24 [O.S. March 11] 1900 – December 21, 1993), HSL, PAU, was a Soviet lyric tenor and one of the most well known stars of Russian opera, as well a producer and director of his own opera company, and longtime teacher at the Moscow Conservatory.