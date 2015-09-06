Ivan KozlovskyLyric tenor. Born 1900. Died 21 December 1993
Ivan Kozlovsky
1900
Ivan Kozlovsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivan Semyonovich Kozlovsky (Russian: Ива́н Семё́нович Козло́вский, Ukrainian: Іван Семенович Козловський; also referred to as Kozlovskiy or Kozlovskij; March 24 [O.S. March 11] 1900 – December 21, 1993), HSL, PAU, was a Soviet lyric tenor and one of the most well known stars of Russian opera, as well a producer and director of his own opera company, and longtime teacher at the Moscow Conservatory.
Ivan Kozlovsky Tracks
Boris Godunov: Lament of the Simpleton and finale of Act 3 scene 1
Modest Mussorgsky
Boris Godunov: Lament of the Simpleton and finale of Act 3 scene 1
Boris Godunov: Lament of the Simpleton and finale of Act 3 scene 1
Prince Igor, Act 2: Vladimir's Cavatina
Alexander Borodin
Prince Igor, Act 2: Vladimir's Cavatina
Prince Igor, Act 2: Vladimir's Cavatina
