EnsembleFrench musician and composer Olivier Alary. Born 1975
Olivier Alary (born 1975) is a French musician who is also known under the title of his musical project Ensemble. A native of Toulouse, France, Olivier Alary is a Montreal-based musician and composer who has released his own recordings, as well as composing for film and exhibitions.
A former student of architecture, Alary created Ensemble in 1998 as a musical persona through which to explore the encounter between melodic noise and disjointed pop. He moved to London to study music and in 2000 he released his first album Sketch Proposals under the name Ensemble with Rephlex Records.
Sketch Proposals caught the attention of Björk, and Alary's remixes of three of her songs – "Sun in My Mouth", "Cocoon" and "Mouth's Cradle" – were released as B-sides. He went on to co-write the song "Desired Constellation" with Björk on her 2004 album Medúlla.
Alary's follow-up album, the self-titled Ensemble, blends symphonic wall-of-sound with intimate folk-pop vocals, and was released in 2006. It features vocal performances by Chan Marshall (of Cat Power fame), Lou Barlow and Mileece; drums by Adam Pierce; and orchestral arrangements by Johannes Malfatti, performed by Germany's Babelsberg Film Orchestra.
Before Night
Consider Yourself
Livin' Evita Loca - Forbidden Broadway
Jesus Christ Superstar
Endless Night
En Attendant L'Orage
Pin Ball Wizard
Oklahoma
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Excerpts (Edit)
Excerpts
Drinking Song
New York, New York
That's Life
Les Saisons Viennent
Louis Jordan Medley
Things I Forget
Opening/Things I Forgot
Imprints
Envies D'Avalanches
The Stampede
Ascot Gavotte
Another Op'nin, Another Show
