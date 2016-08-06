FairweatherFormed 1999
Fairweather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a33db96-2207-480b-ae90-0cc5e15aa7a8
Fairweather Biography (Wikipedia)
Fairweather is an American rock band from Virginia, United States. They have released three full-length albums on Equal Vision Records: If They Move...Kill Them (2001), Lusitania (2003) and Fairweather (2014). The band also released several demos and the Alaska EP. In March 2011, after an 8-year hiatus, Fairweather formally announced a reunion show. The reunion show took place May 14, 2011 at the Black Cat in Washington, DC. The band continued with further shows since the reunion and subsequently recorded and released their third album in April 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fairweather Tracks
Sort by
Natural Sinner
Fairweather
Natural Sinner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Natural Sinner
Last played on
Fairweather Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist