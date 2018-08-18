Michael DavisClassical violinist. Born 1937. Died 2008
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 68 - Last Night of the Proms 1994
Royal Albert Hall
1994-09-10T10:03:59
10
Sep
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 68 - Last Night of the Proms 1994
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-23T10:03:59
23
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-27T10:03:59
27
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
