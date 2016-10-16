Al Logan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a308c3f-6f1b-4efa-bc0d-c85ce2c50fed
Al Logan Tracks
Sort by
Love thee dearest
Al Logan
Love thee dearest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love thee dearest
Last played on
The Miles to Dundee
Al Logan
The Miles to Dundee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Miles to Dundee
Last played on
Gentle Annie
Al Logan
Gentle Annie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gentle Annie
Last played on
Maggie
Al Logan
Maggie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maggie
Last played on
Al Logan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist