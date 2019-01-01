Timothy SalterBorn 1942
Timothy Salter
1942
Timothy Salter Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Salter (born in Mexborough, Yorkshire in 1942) is an English composer, conductor and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
