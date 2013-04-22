María del Pilar Sánchez Luque (born 28 September 1978 in Coria del Río, Seville), better known by her stage name Pastora Soler, is a Spanish singer. She is also a songwriter and her compositions usually mix copla or flamenco with pop or electronic music.

Soler represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan with the song "Quédate conmigo" and came in 10th place.