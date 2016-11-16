Amy SpeaceBorn 8 February 1968
Amy Speace
1968-02-08
Amy Speace Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Speace is a folk/Americana American singer-songwriter from Baltimore, Maryland. National Public Radio described her voice as "velvety and achy" and compared her to Lucinda Williams. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee. A former Shakespearean actress, her music has received critical acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, The Sunday London Times, Mojo Magazine, etc. Speace's song, Weight Of The World, was recorded by singer Judy Collins on her 2010 album Paradise.
In Chicago
Amy Speace
In Chicago
In Chicago
That Kind Of Girl
Amy Speace
That Kind Of Girl
That Kind Of Girl
Nothing Good Can Come From This
Amy Speace
Nothing Good Can Come From This
Nothing Good Can Come From This
Bring the car round
Amber Rubarth
Bring the car round
Bring the car round
Hymn for the Crossing
Amy Speace
Hymn for the Crossing
Hymn for the Crossing
Better Than This
Amy Speace
Better Than This
Better Than This
The Sea and The Shore
Amy Speace
The Sea and The Shore
The Sea and The Shore
How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat
Amy Speace
How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat
How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat
Left Me Hanging
Amy Speace
Left Me Hanging
Left Me Hanging
Drive All Night
Amy Speace
Drive All Night
Drive All Night
Ghost
Amy Speace
Ghost
Ghost
Weight Of The World
Amy Speace
Weight Of The World
Weight Of The World
Battened Hatches
Amy Speace
Battened Hatches
Battened Hatches
It's Too Late To Call It A Night
Amy Speace
It's Too Late To Call It A Night
