Jack PayneBorn 22 August 1899. Died 4 January 1969
Jack Payne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06bkbrz.jpg
1899-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a2bf254-5a6a-43c9-92ca-32b5ef99850c
Jack Payne Biography (Wikipedia)
John Wesley Vivian "Jack" Payne (22 August 1899 – 4 December 1969) was a British dance music bandleader who established his reputation during the British dance band era of the 1930s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Payne Tracks
Sort by
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Jack Payne
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Last played on
The Clouds Will Soon Roll By
Jack Payne
The Clouds Will Soon Roll By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
The Clouds Will Soon Roll By
Last played on
It's a Hap Hap Happy Day
Jack Payne
It's a Hap Hap Happy Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
It's a Hap Hap Happy Day
Last played on
The Argument Song
Jack Payne
The Argument Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
The Argument Song
Last played on
let's all sing like the birdies
Jack Payne
let's all sing like the birdies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
I'm in the mood for love
Jack Payne
I'm in the mood for love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
I'm in the mood for love
Last played on
My Brother Makes The Noises For The Talkies
Jack Payne
My Brother Makes The Noises For The Talkies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Choo Choo
Jack Payne
Choo Choo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Choo Choo
Last played on
The Peanut Vendor
Jack Payne
The Peanut Vendor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
The Peanut Vendor
Last played on
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Jack Payne
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Last played on
It's A Lovely Day Tomorrow
Jack Payne
It's A Lovely Day Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
It's A Lovely Day Tomorrow
Last played on
Let The People Sing
Jack Payne
Let The People Sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Let The People Sing
Last played on
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Jack Payne
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Last played on
Okay Baby
Jack Payne
Okay Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Okay Baby
Last played on
Say It With Music
Jack Payne
Say It With Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Say It With Music
Last played on
Down Sunnyside Lane
Jack Payne & His BBC Dance Orchestra
Down Sunnyside Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down Sunnyside Lane
Last played on
Tiger Rag
Jack Payne
Tiger Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Tiger Rag
Last played on
Down Sunnyside Lane
Jack Payne
Down Sunnyside Lane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Down Sunnyside Lane
Last played on
Hot Coffee
Jack Payne
Hot Coffee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Hot Coffee
Last played on
Ok Baby
Jack Payne
Ok Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Ok Baby
Last played on
I'll String Along With You
Jack Payne
I'll String Along With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
I'll String Along With You
Last played on
Love Letters in the Sand
Jack Payne
Love Letters in the Sand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Love Letters in the Sand
Last played on
The Peanut Vendor
Jack Payne BBC Dance Orchestra, Jack Payne, Bob Busby & Bob Manning
The Peanut Vendor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
The Peanut Vendor
Last played on
I fall down and go boom
Jack Payne
I fall down and go boom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
I fall down and go boom
Last played on
Hot And Heavy
Jack Payne
Hot And Heavy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
Hot And Heavy
Last played on
Good Morning Mister Sun
Jack Payne
Good Morning Mister Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
It's a Hap-Hap-Happy Day (feat. Jay Wilbur and His Band)
Jack Payne
It's a Hap-Hap-Happy Day (feat. Jay Wilbur and His Band)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
It's a Hap-Hap-Happy Day (feat. Jay Wilbur and His Band)
Last played on
I Shall Be Waiting
Singing Grenadiers, Jack Payne, The Band & Billy Scott Coomber
I Shall Be Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Shall Be Waiting
Performer
Last played on
Jack Payne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist