Spalding Rockwell is a band composed of Mary Louise "ML" Platt and Nicole "Nikki" Lombardi. They are primarily known for their collaboration with Armand Van Helden entitled "Hear My Name" and are featured in the music video. "Hear My Name" reached number 7 on the Billboard dance chart, was top 30 on world and internet charts, made number 34 in the UK Singles Chart, and reached number 32 in the Australian Singles Chart. it also made a music video featuring Spalding Rockwell that was a MTV Europe hit. Spalding Rockwell is self-described as being "equal parts punk, electro and pop."[1]
