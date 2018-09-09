Zona Jones (born 1963 in Corpus Christi, Texas; raised in Valentine, Texas) is an American country music singer and attorney. Signed to D/Quarterback Records in 2004, he released his debut album Harleys & Horses and charted three singles from it, including the No. 47 "Two Hearts." In 2008, he signed to Rocky Comfort Records, a label owned by Tracy Lawrence, to release his next album, 2009's Prove Me Right.