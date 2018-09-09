Zona JonesBorn 1961
Zona Jones
1961
Zona Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Zona Jones (born 1963 in Corpus Christi, Texas; raised in Valentine, Texas) is an American country music singer and attorney. Signed to D/Quarterback Records in 2004, he released his debut album Harleys & Horses and charted three singles from it, including the No. 47 "Two Hearts." In 2008, he signed to Rocky Comfort Records, a label owned by Tracy Lawrence, to release his next album, 2009's Prove Me Right.
Zona Jones Tracks
When You Love 'Em Like Crazy
Zona Jones
When You Love 'Em Like Crazy
When You Love 'Em Like Crazy
