Ecstasy, Passion & PainFormed 1972. Disbanded 1977
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a257121-867a-47cf-bc4f-ee7b835adddb
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain Biography (Wikipedia)
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain (often abbreviated EP&P or E.P.&P.) was a 1970s disco band. Their most successful songs are "Touch and Go" and "Ask Me".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain Tracks
Sort by
Touch And Go (feat. Barbara Roy)
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
Touch And Go (feat. Barbara Roy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch And Go (feat. Barbara Roy)
Last played on
Ask Me
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
Ask Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ask Me
Last played on
Try To Believe Me
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
Try To Believe Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Try To Believe Me
Last played on
Ask Me
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
Ask Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ask Me
Last played on
It's a Shame
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
It's a Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's a Shame
Last played on
Touch & Go (Danny Krivit Remix)
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
Touch & Go (Danny Krivit Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch & Go (Danny Krivit Remix)
Last played on
I Wouldn't Give You Up
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
I Wouldn't Give You Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wouldn't Give You Up
Last played on
Touch & Go
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
Touch & Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch & Go (RGEM Edit)
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
Touch & Go (RGEM Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch & Go (RGEM Edit)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist