Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson (born April 5, 1989), known professionally as Lily James, is an English actress. She studied acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and began her acting career in the British television series Just William (2010). Following her supporting role as Lady Rose MacClare in the period drama series Downton Abbey (2012–2015), James had her film breakthrough playing the eponymous role in the fantasy film Cinderella (2015).

James went on to play Countess Natasha Rostova in the period television series War & Peace (2016). In 2017, she starred in the action crime film Baby Driver and the war drama film Darkest Hour, both of which were critically and commercially successful. She then starred as the younger version of the character Donna Sheridan in the musical film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).