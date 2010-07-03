P. des Molins14th century composer
P. des Molins
P. des Molins, probably Pierre des Molins, (fl. mid-to-late 14th c.) was a Parisian composer of the fourteenth century. His name is given as "P. des Molins" in the Chantilly Codex and as "Mulino" in the codex, Paris, Bibl. Nat. MS ital. 568. He is the composer of two works, both among the most transmitted pieces of fourteenth-century music, particularly in Italy and German-speaking lands: the ballade De ce que fol pensé and the rondeau Amis, tout dous [le] vis.
De ce que fol pense (instrumental)
