Alejandro García Caturla
Born 7 March 1906. Died 12 November 1940
Alejandro García Caturla
1906-03-07
Biography (Wikipedia)
Alejandro García Caturla (7 March 1906 – 12 November 1940) was a Cuban composer of art music and creolized Cuban themes.
Tracks
Danzón
Alejandro García Caturla
Danzón
Danzón
3 Cuban Dances - Danza lucumi
Alejandro García Caturla
3 Cuban Dances - Danza lucumi
3 Cuban Dances - Danza lucumi
