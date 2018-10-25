ShuraUK pop singer. Born 17 June 1992
Shura
1992-06-17
Shura Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandra Lilah Denton (also known as Aleksandra Lilah Yakunina-Denton, born 17 June 1991), known professionally as Shura, is an English singer, songwriter and record producer. She is best known for her work in the genres of electropop and synth-pop.
Shura Performances & Interviews
Shura Tracks
Indecision
Shura
Touch
Shura
Make It Up
Shura
What's It Gonna Be?
Shura
Love For That (feat. Shura)
Mura Masa
Breathe (Shura remix)
Astrid S
2Shy
Shura
What Happened To Us?
Shura
What's It Gonna Be? (Tourist Remix)
Shura
Nothing's Real
Shura
