SubhumansUK anarcho-punk band. Formed 1980
Subhumans
1980
Subhumans Biography (Wikipedia)
Subhumans are an English punk rock band formed in the Warminster and Melksham area of Wiltshire in 1980. Vocalist Dick Lucas had formerly been in another local band, The Mental, and other members had been in The Stupid Humans. The band's musical style is typically classified as hardcore punk or anarcho-punk.
Subhumans Tracks
Reason For Existence
Reason For Existence
Reality Is Waiting For A Bus
Reality Is Waiting For A Bus
Supermarket Forces
Supermarket Forces
Susan
Susan
Get Out Of My Way
Get Out Of My Way
Mickey Mouse Is Dead
Mickey Mouse Is Dead
Drugs Of Youth
Drugs Of Youth
Apathy
Apathy
No
No
Work. Rest. Play. Die.
Work. Rest. Play. Die.
Upcoming Events
9
Jan
2019
Subhumans
100 Club, London, UK
11
Jan
2019
Subhumans
The Underground, Plymouth, UK
30
May
2019
Subhumans
Fulford Arms, York, UK
31
May
2019
Subhumans
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
1
Jun
2019
Subhumans, Slaughter And The Dogs, UK Subs, Anti-Nowhere League, Conflict, Dirt Box Disco, Discharge, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Crashed Out, Kid Klumsy, LITTERBUG and Vomit
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
