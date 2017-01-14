Simon PatersonMastering engineer
Simon Paterson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a1328db-2f93-46ab-bff4-984fc567d53f
Simon Paterson Tracks
Sort by
Who Wants To Live Forever? (feat. Tony Kofi & Simon Paterson)
Jeanie Barton
Who Wants To Live Forever? (feat. Tony Kofi & Simon Paterson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Who Wants To Live Forever? (feat. Tony Kofi & Simon Paterson)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist