The Wondermints are a power pop band from Los Angeles, California, United States. The main members are Darian Sahanaja (keyboards), Nick Walusko (or Nicky Wonder; guitar) and Mike D'Amico (percussion). Other contributors have included Brian Kassan (bass), David Nolte (bass) and Probyn Gregory (multiple instruments).

The group formed in 1992, and released a vinyl single, "Proto Pretty", which was later compiled on Rhino Records' "Poptopia" series of power pop compilations. They followed this with the albums Wondermints (1995), Wonderful World of the Wondermints (an album of cover versions from 1996), Bali (1998) and Mind If We Make Love to You (2002). Most of these albums were released in Japan prior to release in the United States. The group also contributed to the soundtrack of the first Austin Powers movie at the request of Mike Myers.

In 1999, the group signed on to be part of Brian Wilson's touring band. Walusko and Gregory have played with him continuously ever since, with D'Amico only having toured with Wilson in 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2003. When D'Amico left to spend time with his family, he was replaced in 2001 and early 2002 by Andy Paley, and in 2004 by Nelson Bragg. However, D'Amico rejoined Wilson's band in the summer of 2008, replacing Jim Hines on drums after relieving fellow multi-instrumentalist Scott Bennett of his temporary drumming duties. Sahanaja also missed a few shows in 2003 and 2008, being replaced by Gary Griffin, and in 2016, when Billy Hinsche took his place.