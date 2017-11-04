RevereUK band. Formed 2005. Disbanded 2016
Revere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6vg.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a10bcea-4384-4166-a9d8-63ab8b8fd2f4
Revere Biography (Wikipedia)
Revere (stylised as REVERE) are a British Indie Rock band based in London, England. Its current members are Stephen Ellis (guitar, vocals), Ellie Wilson (violin, vocals), Nicholas Hirst (keyboard, vocal), Ruban Byrne (guitar, vocals), Thom Ashworth (bass), Ian Cotterhill (drums) and Kathleen Mckie (cello).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Revere Tracks
Sort by
The Escape Artist
Revere
The Escape Artist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
The Escape Artist
Last played on
A Road From A Flood
Revere
A Road From A Flood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
A Road From A Flood
Last played on
These Halcyon Days
Revere
These Halcyon Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Halcyon Days
Performer
Last played on
These Halycon Days
Revere
These Halycon Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Halycon Days
Performer
Last played on
I Won't Blame You
Revere
I Won't Blame You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
I Won't Blame You
Last played on
Keep This Channel Open
Revere
Keep This Channel Open
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
Keep This Channel Open
Last played on
A Road From A Flood (Live In Session)
Revere
A Road From A Flood (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
The Escape Artist (Live In Session)
Revere
The Escape Artist (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
What Am I, If I'm Not Even Dust? (Live In Session)
Revere
What Am I, If I'm Not Even Dust? (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
With Heads In Hands
Revere
With Heads In Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
With Heads In Hands
Last played on
What Am I If I'm Not Even Dust?
Revere
What Am I If I'm Not Even Dust?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
I Can't Forgive Myself
Revere
I Can't Forgive Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
I Can't Forgive Myself
Last played on
We Won't Be Here Tomorrow
Revere
We Won't Be Here Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
We Won't Be Here Tomorrow
Last played on
They Always Knock Twice
Revere
They Always Knock Twice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6vg.jpglink
They Always Knock Twice
Last played on
Revere Links
Back to artist