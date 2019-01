Sulakshana Pratap Narain Pandit is a Filmfare Award winning playback singer and actor. Her brothers are the composing duo Jatin–Lalit and her younger sister is Vijayta Pandit who achieved fame with her debut movie Love Story and her other sister Sandhya was brutally murdered. Her uncle is the accomplished classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj.

