Sulakshana PanditBorn 12 July 1954
Sulakshana Pandit
Sulakshana Pandit Biography (Wikipedia)
Sulakshana Pratap Narain Pandit is a Filmfare Award winning playback singer and actor. Her brothers are the composing duo Jatin–Lalit and her younger sister is Vijayta Pandit who achieved fame with her debut movie Love Story and her other sister Sandhya was brutally murdered. Her uncle is the accomplished classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj.
Sulakshana Pandit Tracks
Jaana Kahan Hai
Bappi Lahiri
Sapnon Ka Raja
Shailendra Singh
Maana Teri Nazar Mein
Sulakshana Pandit
Somwar Ko Hum Mile
Sulakshana Pandit
Yaadon Ki Baraat
Sulakshana Pandit
