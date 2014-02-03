Ison and Fille more commonly Ison & Fille is a Swedish hip hop duo consisting of Ison Glasgow ("Ison") and Felipe Leiva Wenger ("Fille").

The two met in 1994 in JKS basketball club in Bredäng, Sweden. Their initial songs were included in a 2000 compilation album Den svenska underjorden (meaning the Swedish underground), after Fille's younger brother Sabo, a hip hop artist in his own right met The Latin Kings (TLK), a successful Swedish hip hop groups with roots in Venezuela and Chile. Media attention on the duo came with ZTV, a Swedish television channel putting out Ison & Fille 2006 release "När vi glider" featuring Sabo & Ju-mazz.

The duo have cooperated with various artists like Swedish rapper Petter, Dekan Ahmed and the rap crew Highwon (that includes Fille's brother Sabo).