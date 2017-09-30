Brandon George Dickinson Jr. (born July 18, 1994), better known by his stage name Lil Bibby, is an American rapper. Beginning his career in 2011, Bibby released his debut mixtape in 2013, titled Free Crack. He released the follow-up mixtape Free Crack 2 on August 29, 2014, and Free Crack 3 on November 27, 2015. His highly anticipated debut album and first commercial release Free Crack 4 is currently being held due to label situations.