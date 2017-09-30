Lil BibbyBorn 18 July 1994
Lil Bibby
1994-07-18
Lil Bibby Biography
Brandon George Dickinson Jr. (born July 18, 1994), better known by his stage name Lil Bibby, is an American rapper. Beginning his career in 2011, Bibby released his debut mixtape in 2013, titled Free Crack. He released the follow-up mixtape Free Crack 2 on August 29, 2014, and Free Crack 3 on November 27, 2015. His highly anticipated debut album and first commercial release Free Crack 4 is currently being held due to label situations.
Lil Bibby Tracks
Water (Remix) (feat. Jadakiss & Anthony Hamilton)
Lil Bibby
Water (Remix) (feat. Jadakiss & Anthony Hamilton)
Water (Remix) (feat. Jadakiss & Anthony Hamilton)
Aww Man
Lil Bibby
Aww Man
Aww Man
Aww Man (feat. Future)
Lil Bibby
Aww Man (feat. Future)
Aww Man (feat. Future)
Better Dayz (feat. G Herbo)
Lil Bibby
Better Dayz (feat. G Herbo)
Better Dayz (feat. G Herbo)
Proud Of Me Now (feat. Lil Bibby)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Proud Of Me Now (feat. Lil Bibby)
Proud Of Me Now (feat. Lil Bibby)
Main Chick (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Yo Gotti, Lil Bibby, Tyga & Chris Brown)
Kid Ink
Main Chick (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Yo Gotti, Lil Bibby, Tyga & Chris Brown)
Main Chick (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Yo Gotti, Lil Bibby, Tyga & Chris Brown)
All White
Lil Bibby
All White
All White
Models & Bottles (feat. Jeremih & Lil Bibby)
Twista
Models & Bottles (feat. Jeremih & Lil Bibby)
Models & Bottles (feat. Jeremih & Lil Bibby)
Performer
Low
Juicy J
Low
Low
Low (Douster I.C.E Edit) (feat. Nicki Minaj, Young Thug & Lil Bibby)
Juicy J
Low (Douster I.C.E Edit) (feat. Nicki Minaj, Young Thug & Lil Bibby)
Low (Douster I.C.E Edit) (feat. Nicki Minaj, Young Thug & Lil Bibby)
Real Rap (feat. Vado & Dave East)
Lil Bibby
Real Rap (feat. Vado & Dave East)
Real Rap (feat. Vado & Dave East)
Aint Heard Bout You (feat. G Herbo)
Lil Bibby
Aint Heard Bout You (feat. G Herbo)
Aint Heard Bout You (feat. G Herbo)
