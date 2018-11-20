McCarthy80s indie band. Formed 1985. Disbanded 1990
McCarthy
1985
McCarthy Biography (Wikipedia)
McCarthy were a British indie pop band, formed in Barking, Greater London, England in 1984 by schoolmates Malcolm Eden (voice and guitar) and Tim Gane (lead guitar) with John Williamson (bass guitar) and Gary Baker (drums). Lætitia Sadier later joined the band on vocals for their final studio album.
They mixed a melodic style, dominated by Gane's 12-string guitar playing, with Eden's overtly political lyrics, often satirical in tone, which reflected the band's far-left leanings.
McCarthy Tracks
Someone Worse Off
McCarthy
Someone Worse Off
An M.P. Speaks
McCarthy
An M.P. Speaks
Frans Hals
McCarthy
Frans Hals
This Nelson Rockefeller
McCarthy
This Nelson Rockefeller
Red Sleeping Beauty
McCarthy
Red Sleeping Beauty
The Well Of Loneliness
McCarthy
The Well Of Loneliness
The Wicked Palace Revolution (Radio 1 Janice Long Session, 31 May 1987)
McCarthy
A Child Soon In Chains
McCarthy
A Child Soon In Chains
We Are All Bourgeois Now
McCarthy
We Are All Bourgeois Now
The Vision of Peregrine Worsthorne (Radio 1 Janice Long Session, 31 May 1987)
McCarthy
Keep An Open Mind Or Else
McCarthy
Keep An Open Mind Or Else
The Myth Of The North South Divide
McCarthy
Keep An Open Mind Or Else (John Peel session 23rd October 1988)
McCarthy
I'm Not A Patriot, But (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 23 Oct 1988)
McCarthy
The Lion Will Lie Down With The Lamb (John Peel session 23rd Oct 1988)
McCarthy
The Myth Of The North/South Divide (John Peel seession 23rd Oct 1988)
McCarthy
Charles Windsor
McCarthy
Charles Windsor
Comrade era
McCarthy
Comrade era
Should The Bible Be Banned?
McCarthy
Should The Bible Be Banned?
Comrade Era (Re-Recorded Version)
McCarthy
Comrade Era (Re-Recorded Version)
In Purgatory (Re-Recorded Version)
McCarthy
In Purgatory (Re-Recorded Version)
The Vision of Peregrine Worsthorne
McCarthy
The Procession of Popular Capitalism
McCarthy
McCarthy Links
