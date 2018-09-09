Toyohiko SatohLute player / composer. Born 1943
Toyohiko Satoh
1943
Toyohiko Satoh Biography (Wikipedia)
Toyohiko Satoh (佐藤 豊彦 Satō Toyohiko, born 1943) is a Japanese lutenist and composer.
Engels Malsims for lute
Adrianus Valerius
Onder de linde groene
Nicolas Vallet
Carillon de village
Nicolas Vallet
Sarabande 'La du haut Menil'
Robert de Visée
Anchor che col partir from 'Pratum Musicum' [1584]
Emmanuel Adriaenssen
Mrs Mary Hofmans Almand from Nederlandtsche Gedenck-clanck
Adrianus Valerius
