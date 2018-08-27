Alexander CampkinBorn 26 June 1984
Alexander Campkin
1984-06-26
Alexander Campkin Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Campkin (born 26 June 1984) is an English contemporary classical music composer and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Campkin Tracks
Trembling, Hoping, Lingering, Flying (1st mvt)
Trembling, Hoping, Lingering, Flying (1st mvt)
Trembling, Hoping, Lingering, Flying (1st mvt)
O nata lux
O nata lux
O nata lux
Choir
hoping (excerpt)
hoping (excerpt)
hoping (excerpt)
Counting by Numberless Fingers
Counting by Numberless Fingers
Counting by Numberless Fingers
