Pretty LightsFormed 18 June 2004
Pretty Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p026jnf3.jpg
2004-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a07764c-7cc5-42e9-8205-3de7532f4771
Pretty Lights Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Vincent Smith (born November 25, 1981), known by his stage name Pretty Lights, is an American electronic music producer. Pretty Lights was originally a music project consisting of him and Michal Menert, who left after the release of their first album. Rick Rubin once described Pretty Lights as "the face and voice of the new American electronic music scene".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pretty Lights Tracks
Sort by
Color of my Soul (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2014)
Pretty Lights
Color of my Soul (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Bombay Bump (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2014)
Pretty Lights
Bombay Bump (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
So Bright (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2014)
Pretty Lights
So Bright (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Yellow Bird (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2014)
Pretty Lights
Yellow Bird (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Around The Block (Datsik Remix) (feat. Talib Kweli)
Pretty Lights
Around The Block (Datsik Remix) (feat. Talib Kweli)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk25.jpglink
Around The Block (Datsik Remix) (feat. Talib Kweli)
Color Of My Soul
Pretty Lights
Color Of My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Color Of My Soul
Last played on
Vibe Vendetta
Pretty Lights
Vibe Vendetta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Vibe Vendetta
Around The Block (feat. Talib Kweli)
Pretty Lights
Around The Block (feat. Talib Kweli)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Around The Block (feat. Talib Kweli)
Lets Get Busy
Pretty Lights
Lets Get Busy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Lets Get Busy
Around The Block (Datsik Remix) (feat. Talib Kweli)
Pretty Lights
Around The Block (Datsik Remix) (feat. Talib Kweli)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Yellow Bird
Pretty Lights
Yellow Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
You Get High
Pretty Lights
You Get High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
You Get High
Last played on
Finally Moving (Original Remix)
Pretty Lights
Finally Moving (Original Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Finally Moving (Original Remix)
Last played on
Finally Moving
Pretty Lights
Finally Moving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Finally Moving
Last played on
Radiohead Vs Nirvana Vs NIN
Pretty Lights
Radiohead Vs Nirvana Vs NIN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
Radiohead Vs Nirvana Vs NIN
Last played on
So Much In The Dark
Pretty Lights
So Much In The Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026jnf3.jpglink
So Much In The Dark
Last played on
Pretty Lights Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist