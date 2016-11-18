Iggy Azalea Biography (Wikipedia)
Amethyst Amelia Kelly (born 7 June 1990), known professionally as Iggy Azalea, is an Australian rapper, singer, songwriter, model and television personality. Azalea moved to the United States at the age of 16 to pursue a career in music, and has since resided in Los Angeles. Her stage name, from the masculine Egnatius, comes from the name of her dog and the street she lived on. She earned public recognition after releasing music videos for her songs "Pu$$y" and "Two Times" on YouTube. In 2012 Azalea signed a recording contract with Grand Hustle Records, which is owned by American rapper T.I., after gaining attention from her first full-length project, a mixtape titled Ignorant Art.
Azalea's debut studio album, The New Classic (2014), peaked among the top five of several charts worldwide and received generally mixed reviews. It topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums making Azalea the first non-American female rapper to reach the top of the chart. The album was preceded by her debut single "Work", and generated the US Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single "Fancy". Azalea was featured on Ariana Grande's single "Problem", which peaked at No. 2 while "Fancy" was No. 1. Azalea joined The Beatles as the only acts to rank at numbers one and two simultaneously with their first two Hot 100 entries. She achieved three top-ten hits simultaneously on the Hot 100 with the aforementioned songs along with the album's fifth single, "Black Widow", later that year. Following a slew of moderately successful singles, Azalea released the EP Survive the Summer (2018).
- "I've been waiting for you to announce it!" - Iggy Azaleahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01chh74.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01chh74.jpg2016-04-18T11:20:00.000ZIggy's relieved that the secret's finally out!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rf35v
"I've been waiting for you to announce it!" - Iggy Azalea
- ‘I worked like crazy on the new album’ - Iggy Azalea on making that difficult second albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br64x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br64x.jpg2016-03-22T12:43:00.000ZIggy’s work-life balance took a bit of a hit during the process of recording her new album. It looks like all the work has paid off!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nnqf0
‘I worked like crazy on the new album’ - Iggy Azalea on making that difficult second album
- Iggy Azalea chats to Jameelahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cr08q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cr08q.jpg2013-07-14T15:00:00.000ZAs Iggy Azalea bounces into the Top 40 she comes in to talk to Jameela!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01cscyw
Iggy Azalea chats to Jameela
- Iggy Azalea chats with Mistajamhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01chh74.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01chh74.jpg2013-07-09T09:31:00.000ZIggy Azalea pops in to chat with Mistajam about her massive new release "Bounce".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01chhdc
Iggy Azalea chats with Mistajam
- Iggy Azalea catches up with Sarah-Jane Crawfordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01b3x2l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01b3x2l.jpg2013-06-07T14:22:00.000ZIggy Azalea tells Sarah-Jane Crawford about her fashion influences and how she got her name.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01b3x5f
Iggy Azalea catches up with Sarah-Jane Crawford
- Iggy Azalea chats with Yasserhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019v4z4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019v4z4.jpg2013-06-01T08:35:00.000ZYasser chats with the amazing Iggy Azalea about her moves, her film and the elephant!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019v52j
Iggy Azalea chats with Yasser
Iggy Azalea Tracks
Sort by
Trouble (feat. Jennifer Hudson)
Fancy (feat. Charli XCX)
Waka Waka vs. Savior
Go All Night
Beat Down (feat. Iggy Azalea)
Kream (feat. Tyga)
Just Flex
Problem (feat. Iggy Azalea)
Million Dollar Dream (feat. Iggy Azalea & Sukhwinder Singh)
OMG
Bass Drop x Black Widow
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Ibiza: 2012
Latest Iggy Azalea News
Iggy Azalea Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Nicki Minaj is paying tuition fees for her fans
-
'My little brother was like 'Don't get your hopes up'' Matt Terry on life after winning X Factor
-
Nick Minaj talks to Charlie
-
Nicki Minaj talks to Semtex
-
Nicki Minaj - Interview
-
Azealia Banks on fame
-
Nicki Minaj chats with Charlie Sloth
-
Nicki Minaj chats to Westwood